A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees absorbed a 4-1 loss Tuesday at home at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, but the reigning American League Most Valuable Player had a positive takeaway from the contest, particularly concerning the form of teammate DJ LeMahieu.

Aaron Judge on DJ LeMahieu: "Barrel after barrel after barrel… I'm definitely excited to see that, especially when he's hitting in front of me." pic.twitter.com/3oCyjHKMlI — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 5, 2023

DJ LeMahieu is having a terrific start to the 2023 MLB season. He scored the only run of the Yankees in the loss to Philadelphia, as he made sure New York wouldn’t get shut out by sending one deep during the bottom of the ninth inning. On the season, LeMahieu is hitting .294 and posting a .333 OBP along with a .647 slugging percentage. He has been a big help to the Yankees’ offense which was so dependent on Aaron Judge in 2022.

As for Judge’s performance against the Phillies, he looked human with a 0-for-3 night. He struck out twice but managed to draw a walk. Still, Aaron Judge is slashing a mighty .350/.409/.650 this season with two home runs and four RBI.

In 2022, LeMahieu hit .261 with a .357 OBP and a .377 slugging percentage. He also hit 12 home runs and 46 RBI across 541 plate appearances and 125 games for the Yankees.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees hope that LeMahieu will be able to sustain his form longer, as they continue to establish a stronger start this season.

New York, which is at 3-2 after the loss to the Phillies, will look to close out the three-game homestand versus Philadelphia with a victory on Wednesday when they give the ball to Gerrit Cole. The pitcher led them to a win on Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants.