Alex Rodriguez gets real on Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers.

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez knows a thing or two about massive baseball contracts. After all, he used to sign such deals during his prime in the big leagues.

And for Rodriguez, the otherworldly transaction between Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB offseason is a great one for the National League West division club. At the same time, however, he believes that it sets a bad precedence that's detrimental to the league itself (h/t Meghann Morhardt of The Messenger Sports).

In an appearance on the HOPE Global Forum on Tuesday, Rodriguez said that Ohtani's contract “is a great deal for the Dodgers. It is a great deal for Ohtani. I believe it's a poor deal for baseball and for 29 other owners.”

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez speaks up on Shohei Ohtani's contract

Ohtani's $700 million contract with the Dodgers and how it's set up to be paid out have been an inescapable topic of late. It has brought in all kinds of opinions, making it one of the divisive talking points of late not just in baseball but in the world of sports, and the former Yankees slugger isn't one to shy away from sharing his take. Rodriguez, while giving sort of a thumbs up to Ohtani's contract, is also worried about how it impacts the competitive balance in MLB.

“The reason why, just to give an example, the Dodgers collect $250 million tv money from cable every year. The [Miami] Marlins collect $15 million. 250 to 15, in the same league,” Rodriguez explained.

“You have two teams that make less than Ohtani makes per year. So, Ohtani makes $70 (million), and you have two teams that pay 26 players under $70 (million). That's not a sustainable model for a business.”

Rodriguez, who played 12 years for the Yankees, signed a then-record 10-year, $252 million contract with New York back in 2000. He also inked a 10-year $275 million deal with the same team in 2006.

A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Rodriguez was a generational — and controversial — baseball talent, hitting a total of 696 home runs and collecting 3,115 hits during his time in the majors with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York.