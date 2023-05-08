Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, the Bronx Bombers’ prized free agent signing from this offseason, has yet to throw a pitch this season due to a forearm injury and a mysterious back ailment. Given the fact that the Yankees have said there is no timetable for Rodon’s return, fans are getting antsy.

On Monday, Jomboy, aka Jimmy O’Brien, the host of a podcast and a content creator, said on his Talkin’ Yanks podcast that he heard from “unverified sources” within the Yankees who said not to get “hopes up” on Rodon pitching this season.

Well, Ashley Rodon, the Yankees left-hander’s wife, got wind of the rumor and was absolutely having none of it.

Rodon’s wife quite literally called “bull****” on the rumor from Jomboy, calling herself a “reliable source.”

Seeing as Ashley Rodon spends just about every minute of the day with Carlos when he’s not at the ballpark or in the gym, she would seem to be the best source there is on the matter.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract this winter, sustained a forearm injury that landed him on the injured list during spring training.

Just as he was preparing for his next live pitching session back in April, Rodon began experiencing back tightness, which has not relented while further delaying his Yankees debut.

As such, fans are up in arms as they watch the Yankees, 18-17 and in last place in the American League East, spiral amid an injury-filled start to the 2023 campaign.

But Ashley Rodon wasn’t about to let her husband be the target of any more slander because of his injury.