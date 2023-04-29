Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Prior to the New York Yankees’ game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, the Yankees made a pair of roster moves. New York announced on Twitter that RP Lou Trivino was transferred to the 60-day IL, while INF/OF Jake Bauers was signed to an MLB contract and selected to the active roster, per the Yankees Twitter.

With Aaron Judge dealing with an injury scare, Jake Bauers was expected to be in the conversation for a big league promotion. Bauers, a former top prospect, performed well in the Yankees’ minor league system in 2023, ultimately catching New York’s attention. The 27-year old will look to revitalize his career after previously failing to live up to the expectations placed on him.

Lou Trivino was acquired from the Oakland Athletics last season.Trivino has yet to pitch in 2023, but was hoping to make his return soon. However, it was recently revealed that he was dealing with pain in his elbow during a rehab appearance. As a result, the Yankees moved him to the 60-day IL. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Bauers with the Yankees. For Trivino, he currently has no strict timetable for a return.

It is no secret that the Yankees have dealt with injury woes in 2023. They are currently in fourth place in the deep AL East despite holding a respectable 15-12 record heading into Saturday. They only lead the Boston Red Sox, while the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and division-leading Tampa Bay Rays are ahead of them. Nevertheless, considering the injuries, New York is performing fairly well.