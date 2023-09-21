For all intents and purposes, it seems Luis Severino has thrown his final pitch for the New York Yankees.

Severino has been with the Yankees oraganization since 2011. He made his MLB debut for the Bronx Bombers in the 2015 MLB season. However, after an atrocious showing on the mound this year, it seems his time with the Yankees has come to an end. Severino came to grips with this truth on Wednesday, per the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez.

“What can I say? There's a large chance that it could happen. I don't know what the future's going to bring to me,” Severino admitted.

“I've given my 100 percent every day. I've had a lot of injuries here, but I've enjoyed being a Yankee, loved being a Yankee,” Luis Severino added.

“If I had to choose my career again, I would always choose being a Yankee,” he concluded.

If Luis Severino's career in Yankees pinstripes is indeed over, it ended on a sour note.

Severino suffered a season-ending left oblique injury on September 8 that was so painful, he felt as if somebody shot him. He has had an extensive history of injuries – he sat out the 2020 and most of the 2021 MLB seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Severino also missed the New York's first few games this year because of a strained lat muscle.

Luis Severino has been a shadow of his old All-Star self in 2023. He had an atrocious 6.65 ERA in 19 starts for the Yankees this season. It got so bad for Severino he became the third Yankee to achieve a dubious pitching distinction on August 5. New York currently has a 76-76 win-loss record and is in danger of missing the postseason for the first time in seven years.

Where will Luis Severino end up next season? The plot thickens with each passing day.