Luis Severino's 2023 campaign just continues to spiral downhill. In Friday's matchup with the Houston Astros, Severino allowed five earned runs in four innings. Severino has surrendered 10 first-inning ER over last two starts, making him only the third Yankee to have such a two-game stretch since ER became an official stat in 1913, per ESPN Stats & Info. Much like Severino, the New York Yankees' season also keeps going from bad to worse. The Yankees are still in sole possession of last place in the AL East.

Severino was great for the Yankees in 2022. He finished with a 3.18 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 19 starts. However, he has really struggled to put it together on the mound this year. In 13 starts, he's allowed a whopping 53 runs (7.74 ERA), and Yankee fans even booed him at home.

The Yankees are now 3.5 games back from the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot. Even though they are last in the AL East, they're still 4 games above .500 at 57-53.

So, New York hasn't been terrible necessarily. It's really more of a case of underperformance and frustration. Injuries have been a problem, and Aaron Judge is finally back in the lineup, though he is still acclimating to the everyday grind. He has five hits in the seven games he's played since returning from injury.

It came as a surprise that the Yankees didn't get aggressive at the trade deadline, much to the dismay of fans. New York will try to push for the postseason with what they have. Missing the playoffs with the current roster and payroll would be a massive shortcoming on behalf of the greatest franchise in the history of team sports.