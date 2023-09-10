New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that starting pitcher Luis Severino has a high-grade strain in his left oblique and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com.

Luis Severino left Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after feeling a sharp pain in his left side. He went for testing today, and was diagnosed with the strain in his left oblique.

It is a tough way to end what has been a tough season for Severino. He had hoped to finally have a healthy season, but he missed time at the beginning of the season. After a few good starts in his initial return, Severino then struggled mightily for the majority of the season. He will end his 2023 season with a 6.65 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.

Severino debuted with the Yankees in 2015, and was part of the core that made the team contenders from 2017 through 2022, especially in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, when he performed like an ace for much of those two seasons.

Since then, it has been a struggle with injuries for Severino. This was a contract year, so having a bad season performance wise and having multiple injuries makes it tough going into this offseason.

By all accounts, Severino loves being a Yankee, but it is tough to imagine the team bringing him back this offseason. Some other might give him a one-year deal on minimal money next year, hoping that Severino recaptures his form from prior seasons.

For now, Severino's injury is another blow in a disappointing season for the Yankees.