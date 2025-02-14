Throughout the MLB offseason, trade rumors have swirled around New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman. Yet, Stroman is still with the ball club ahead of spring training. However, Stroman has a strict stance on whether or not he would consider moving to the bullpen.

Expand Tweet

“I'm a starter,” Stroman recently told reporters, via Yankees Videos.

A reporter told Stroman that right now he is the sixth starter on the team. Yet, the pitcher repeated himself twice more, saying “I'm a starter.” So how will Stroman handle the situation given the Yankees other starting pitchers in the rotation.

“See how it plays out, I'm a starter. I'm a starter,” he said. “I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter. I'm a starter.”

Stroman has no intention of moving to the bullpen. In fact, the clip from Yankees videos was 17 seconds long, and Stroman said “I'm a starter” seven times during that span.

It is worth mentioning that Stroman is a two-time All-Star. However, the Yankees will have a difficult decision to make in their starting rotation.

Gerrit Cole and Max Fried are locks to start games. Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt both pitched well in 2024. Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman struggled last season, but they are both capable big league starters.

The Yankees could try to trade a pitcher. As mentioned, Marcus Stroman is a trade candidate. At the moment, however, the Yankees are seemingly prepared to have Stroman pitch in spring training. It remains to be seen if a trade will come to fruition before the upcoming 2025 season.

If Stroman remains with the ball club but struggles in spring training, New York may end up moving him to the bullpen. And if they make that decision, Stroman may consider requesting a trade given his stance on a potential bullpen move.