The newest Yankees pitcher is ready for the pressure.

The New York Yankees landed free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman last week on a two-year, $37 million deal.

Now the 2022 All-Star is saying that the pressure of pitching for the Yankees is going to make him even better, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:

“I’m not someone who shies away from the limelight or the pressure, the lights,” Stroman said. “I think a lot of people avoid coming to New York and playing for the Yankees because of that reason. I feel like it brings out the best in me.”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman agreed, per Hoch, “There is a population of Major League talent that does not want to play in the New York arena,” Cashman said. “It’s too hot, it’s too difficult, it’s too much. That is not this player. This player wanted to be here. The bigger the opportunity, he runs to the competition. It’s how he seems to have been wired, all the way back to his amateur days.”

Stroman is coming off a fantastic season where he emerged as the ace of the Chicago staff. The veteran went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA, striking out 119 hitters in 136.2 innings while walking 52. His first half was stellar with an ERA of 2.96 in 19 starts but once he returned from injury post All-Star break, Stroman struggled with an 8.63 ERA in eight appearances.

Regardless, Stroman has proven year in and year out that he is a reliable arm who can pitch deep into ballgames and give the Yankees stability in their rotation.

Originally drafted in the first round in 2012 by the Toronto Blue Jays, the former Duke standout ultimately made his debut in 2014. Stroman spent six and a half seasons north of the border before they traded him to the Mets in 2019. He was in New York for three seasons but pitched just two after opting out in the COVID-19 2020 year.

In nine big league seasons, Stroman has a 3.65 ERA and a 77-76 record.