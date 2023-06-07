The Chicago White Sox take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three game set Wednesday night! Check out our MLB odds series as we give out a White Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was a close one and won by the White Sox 3-2. Lucas Giolito stole the show as he went six innings and did not allow a hit while striking out seven. Seby Zavala, and Luis Robert Jr had two hits each. Zavala had all three RBI for the White Sox as he launched two home runs. Josh Donaldson hit a ninth inning home run to bring the Yankees within one, but it would not be enough. Liam Hendriks picked up his first save since beating cancer and returning to the mound this season in the win.

Lance Lynn will get the ball for the White Sox while Randy Vasquez starts for the Yankees.

Here are the White Sox-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Yankees Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-192)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Yankees

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, YES Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox will need to have a good offensive day if they want to win this game. Vasquez is making his second start of the season, but he did not last five innings in his first one. The White Sox will need to take advantage of a young pitcher's first start at Yankee Stadium and produce some runs if they want to keep this one close.

The good news for the White Sox is their pitching has been pretty good during their four game win streak. They have allowed a total of five runs in those four games and have picked up the offense in a major way. With Hendriks back, the White Sox should have some certainty in the bullpen and there should not be as much pressure on the starters to perform. Lynn has not been great, but if he can have a good outing in this one, the White Sox will cover.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Even with Aaron Judge hitting the IL, the Yankees should still be able to score some runs off Lynn in this one. Lynn has a 6.55 ERA this season with a 1.51 WHIP and 15 home runs allowed. When playing in Yankee Stadium, it never bodes well for a pitcher that is prone to giving up the long ball like Lynn. The Yankees lineup is a little weaker without Judge, but Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres should be able to pick up the slack.

The White Sox are bottom of the barrel when it comes to bullpen ERA. They have the third worst ERA and have given up the fifth most home runs. In game one of this series, the Yankees scored both their runs off the White Sox bullpen. If New York can knock Lynn out of this game early, they will cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Lance Lynn has not been good this season. The Yankees might not have Judge right now, but they should still be able to get to Lynn and score some runs. Expect the Yankees to win this game and cover the spread.

Final White Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+158), Over 8.5 (-118)