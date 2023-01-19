Nestor Cortes might be an All-Star pitcher for the New York Yankees, but that doesn’t mean he’s getting the celebrity treatment. In fact, Cortes recently took to Twitter to inform his followers of a comical moment he had while attempting to get in some practice before the 2023 MLB season. The Yankees hurler, whose hometown is Hialeah, Florida, went to a baseball field at a park in an effort to play catch.

But Nestor Cortes was comically kicked off the field. He detailed the amusing moment in a post on his Twitter account.

Cortes said the following in the tweet, “Probably shouldn’t be making a big deal out of this. But the public park I grew up on and is very close to my house just told me I couldn’t play catch because the field was rented out for soccer. Mind you I was standing on the baseball field. Luckily I was done.”

The Yankees pitcher added a laughing emoji at the end, showing he’s not too worked up about this. But it can’t feel good for a professional baseball pitcher to not only go unrecognized, but to also get kicked off the field because it was previously rented for soccer.

Plus, as Nestor Cortes points out, he was on the baseball field- and not on the soccer field.

Alas, Cortes may need to put together a few more campaigns like his breakout 2022 season before he doesn’t need to worry about getting kicked out of local parks.

In the meantime, the Yankees left-hander will have to look elsewhere to practice for the 2023 season.