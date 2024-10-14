Super celebrities and not-yet-engaged couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will attend Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, per MLB reporter Bryan Hoch.

Kelce is a known, long-time Guardians fan and made a bad first pitch for the team last year.

Expand Tweet

After that first pitch, Kelce's teammate on the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes II, laid into him on X.

“Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣 @tkelce”

Mahomes' father, Patrick Sr., pitched in the major leagues from 1992 to 2003 for six teams.

The Kelces grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland and the 35-year-old was born in Westlake, Ohio.

Projecting Guardians, Yankees series winner

While having Swift and Kelce in the stands will surely help generate some additional buzz, fans of these teams are likely hoping for same thing: their Game 1 starters to perform well and pitch deep into the game.

The Yankees have Carlos Rodon starting, but he didn't fare well last week against the Kansas City Royals. The 31-year-old lefty was pulled in the fourth inning after allowing seven hits and four earned runs, striking out seven in 3.2 IP. New York's bullpen didn't allow any more runs, but enough damage was done. Rodon has only pitched into the seventh inning once since July.

The rest of the Yankees' rotation will be Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, per manager Aaron Boone.

Cleveland is sending Alex Cobb as their starter. In his last start, he threw three innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. Cobb spent most of the season injured following hip surgery after the 2023 season. He did not play until August 9.

The Yankees will have Anthony Rizzo back on their ALCS roster just over two weeks since breaking fingers on his right hand. Rizzo is left-handed and hits lefty. He said he's going to play through the pain, per NYDN's Gary Phillips.

“The 50,000 people in the stands and the adrenaline and what’s at stake is gonna outweigh any pain.”