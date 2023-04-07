Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Travis Kelce is an extraordinary athlete. Pitching, however, isn’t in his future.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game on Friday, and it’s safe to say it didn’t go as planned. With his mom, Donna, in attendance, Kelce spiked the first pitch which sent Guardians’ SP Shane Bieber spinning out of the way, per Rob Friedman on Twitter.

Travis Kelce, Dirty First Pitch. 😨 54" inches of drop…and nearly kills Shane Bieber. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fWjiQgcbb6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2023

Kelce immediately ran over to Bieber, who was catching the pitch, and made sure he was okay. It ended up being a comical moment, but Guardians fans would have never forgiven Travis Kelce had he injured their ace. Kelce’s mechanics weren’t all that bad. He simply held onto the ball too long which led to a pitch that looked more like a Gronk Spike.

The Guardians Twitter account dropped a truth bomb following Kelce’s first pitch.

Dude catches touchdowns and spikes footballs for a living. 🤷‍♂️ Thanks for hanging out, @tkelce, and welcome home!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/htRz945z15 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 7, 2023

“Dude catches touchdowns and spikes footballs for a living. Thanks for hanging out, @tkelce, and welcome home!”

Travis Kelce is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. He’s been living life to the fullest ever since taking home the Super Bowl trophy, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

For the Guardians, meanwhile, they are 5-2 so far during the season. Their record is especially impressive considering the fact that Friday is their first home game of the season. Cleveland won the American League Central in 2022 and they are aiming to repeat this year.

It will be interesting to see if Travis Kelce ever gets invited back to Progressive Field to redeem himself after this forgettable first pitch.