Yankees’ brutal injury luck continues with DJ LeMahieu blow

The New York Yankees aren’t only struggling to consistently win ballgames, but they also can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Per Aaron Boone on The Michael Kay Show, DJ LeMahieu is the latest player to head to the IL:

LeMahieu is currently dealing with a toe issue and missed the Yankees’ doubleheader on Wednesday because of it. He joins a plethora of different guys on the IL, including Harrison Bader, Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Luis Severino, among others. On a more positive note, Nestor Cortes returns on Thursday.

The Yankees have actually won four in a row but as a whole, it’s been a forgettable second half. They still have a five-game lead in the AL East, though. LeMahieu, a career .297 hitter, is having a down year. He’s batting just .262 in 120 games, going deep 12 times.

Regardless, he’s a proven big leaguer who is capable of getting hot. August was a brutal month for the veteran infielder, slashing just .211. Not exactly surprising however because the entire Yankees offense as a whole looked atrocious last month.

With LeMahieu out, Miguel Andujar should definitely get some more playing time as a result. New York is running very thin on infielders as we head into crunch time. It truly couldn’t be any worse timing for them. Boone’s group finishes up a four-game set with the Twins on Thursday before a crucial weekend series with the Rays, who are breathing right down their necks in the division. That will prove to be a very important three-game matchup.