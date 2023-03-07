New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle is dealing with biceps tendinitis that he thinks will take about a month to clear up, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Tommy Kahnle signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Yankees this offseason, after spending 2021 and 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The signing is a return to the Yankees for Kahnle. He was with the team from 2017 through 2020. He came over in the middle of the 2017 season in a trade with the White sox that also brought Todd Frazier and David Robertson to the Yankees.

In the 2018 season, Kahnle suffered from similar biceps tendinitis that he attempted to pitch through, according to Hoch. He spent much of that season in the minor leagues.

Kahnle returned to the Yankees bullpen in 2019 and was a key part. He suffered an injury that required him getting Tommy John surgery during the 2020 season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was bad timing for Kahnle, as he was set to become a free agent that upcoming offseason. He eventually signed a two-year contract with the Dodgers, and sat out all of 2021 recovering from the surgery. He came back during the 2022 season for the Dodgers and gave them some good innings.

If Kahnle is not ready for Opening Day, it is possible that both Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt make the roster for the start of the season, according to Hoch. Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt are in a competition for the fifth spot in the starting rotation due to the injury to Frankie Montas.

With Kahnle’s status in question, the loser of that competition would go to the bullpen.