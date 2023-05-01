The New York Yankees announced that they have placed outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, outfielder Franchy Cordero has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a corresponding move.

Placing Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list is retroactive to April 28, according to the Yankees. The earliest that Judge would be able to be activated from the injured lest would be May 8 when the Yankees play the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are currently 15-14, which is not bad, but considering they are in the American League East, it is not ideal, especially considering the injuries that have mounted up to start the season. Giancarlo Stanton is out for an extended period with a hamstring injury. The starting pitching has been hit hard with injuries to Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. Gerrit Cole has been dominant this season, and the Yankees have needed every inning that he has pitched to keep themselves afloat.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luckily, it seems that Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are progressing towards making returns in the coming weeks, with Severino’s return expected first. Outfielder Harrison Bader is also playing rehab games and should be making his return soon as well.

The Yankees will need all the help they can get from the depth of their roster while Judge sits out due to injury. Young players like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera will be depended on, as well as veterans Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu.

The Yankees play a three-game series against the Guardians in the Bronx that starts on Monday, then they will go to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays. After that, they return home to face the Athletics, and hope to have Judge back in the lineup by then.