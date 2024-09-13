The New York Yankees got a big win against their AL East rivals the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Yankees right fielder Juan Soto sent the fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning. The extra-innings victory got demoted closer Clay Holmes his third win of the season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave Holmes the ball with one out in the top of the 10th inning. New York fans greeted the seven-year veteran with a chorus of boos. But Holmes was locked in, needing just six pitches to retire the two batters he faced, allowing no hits, no runs and no walks. In the bottom half of the inning Soto came through, driving in the automatic runner.

After the game, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes defended Holmes. “The ovation sucks. When he came onto the field it was kind of mixed feelings. But me and [Trevino] talked about it last week. When we're going to need Clay the most, he's gonna come through for us… Clay has it in him. We trusted him all year… Every time he gets the ball we’re fully confident in him that he’s going to go out there and get outs,” Cortes told reporters via SNY Yankees Videos on X.

Clay Holmes won over Yankees fans with flawless appearance

Boone had stuck with Holmes as the team’s closer despite several shaky appearances. However, after he loaded the bases and gave up a grand slam to the Texas Rangers’ Wyatt Langford on September 4, Holmes was finally demoted. The Yankees opted for a ‘creative’ closer strategy in the wake of Holmes' 11th blown save of the season – he’s up to an MLB-high 12 blown saves entering play on Friday.

Luke Weaver got the first crack at closer duties and he made the most of his opportunity. Weaver preserved a 3-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs on September 6, earning his first career save.

The Yankees plan on piecing together the ninth inning role based on the situation. Weaver could get additional work as the team’s closer and Holmes could also get another opportunity to save games for New York.

Holmes is 3-5 on the season with a 3.28 ERA, 1.316 WHIP, 9.9 K/9 and 29 saves in 41 opportunities. The 31-year-old righty made his second career All-Star Game this season.

In another pitching change for the Bombers, the Yankees briefly moved Cortes to the bullpen and the seven-year veteran was not happy with the decision. He pitched well in 4.1 innings of relief against the Chicago Cubs on September 7, earning the win but voiced his displeasure with the role.

Cortes got the start in Thursday’s game, going five innings and allowing one run on three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. The 29-year-old lefty is 9-10 with a 3.90 ERA, 8.1 K/9, an ERA+ of 104 and 2.1 bWAR in 28 starts for the Yankees this season.