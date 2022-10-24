The New York Yankees’ quest for a World Series has ended in brutal fashion on Sunday night. The Bronx-based team was swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Most of the games were as lopsided as the final series standings indicated, with New York looking completely overmatched against the defending AL champs.

The Yankees don’t even have time to lament their ALCS loss, as Aaron Judge’s future with the team is already being questioned. After their Game 4 loss, reporters already asked the MVP front-runner about his impending free agency. Judge, as always, did his best to avoid giving a direct answer. (via @SNYYankees)

“Not at all, not yet. I’ve got plenty of time to figure that out.”

Aaron Judge’s free agency has hung over the Yankees like a gray cloud throughout the entire season. The chatter was amplified during their regular-season free-fall. After this unceremonious booting from the playoffs, Judge’s decision is once again the main focus.

If we’re basing solely on the Yankees performance this season, it’s possible that Judge is already considering an exit from the team. They started off white-hot, taking the AL lead with a wide margin. In the second half of the season, though, the team fell into a devastating slump. For most of that stretch, Aaron Judge was the only consistent source of scoring for the Yankees.

The toll of carrying the Yankees offensive load was evident in Judge’s post-season performances. He was not able to muster up the same power he once wielded in the regular season. Perhaps this performance will push Judge to find a change in scenery for next season.