Yankees get huge bullpen reinforcements ahead of series vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees are getting some much-needed reinforcements to the bullpen on Thursday ahead of their rivalry series against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are set to head to Fenway Park for a four-game set, and they’ll be bringing some experienced bullpen arms with them. On Thursday, the Yankees activated Scott Effross from the IL and also revealed plans to activate Zack Britton ahead of the clash in Boston, via Brendan Kuty.

Zack Britton will be active for tonight’s game, Yankees say — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 22, 2022

The Yankees have not officially revealed who will be removed from the active roster in order to bring Britton back. It was Greg Weissert who cleared his locker in the Bronx to make room for Effross, but no official announcement has been made in regards to a roster move involving Britton.

The Yankees’ current bullpen features the likes of Clay Holmes, Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta, Ron Marinaccio, Lucas Luetge, Lou Trivino, and Effross. Britton stands to join that group in the coming hours, though it’s unclear if the Yankees plan to demote a batter or pick from the bullpen in order to make room for the 34-year-old lefty.

Britton has been sidelined all year by injury but is finally ready to make his 2022 season debut. He underwent Tommy John surgery late last season and is set to return less than a year after undergoing the knife. Hamstring issues were also plaguing Britton in 2021, as he threw just 18.1 innings last year.

Effross was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs. Since donning the pinstripes, Effross has made eight appearances, recording a 3.24 ERA with 8 strikeouts in 8.1 innings on the mound.