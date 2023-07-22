The New York Yankees' time in last place in the AL East is over for now after a win Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. The team has now won two in a row over the Royals and look to complete the sweep Sunday as they hope to get closer to the playoff picture.

After Saturday's win, some roster moves were made by the Yankees. INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera has been optioned and will spend some time with the Scranton Railriders, the team announced on Twitter.

It's been rough year at the plate for Cabrera so far. Before getting optioned to Scranton, he was hitting .205 and had a .574 OPS. That certainly isn't ideal. The goal here is for Cabrera to go down to the Railriders and get a lot of reps in and try to get some of that confidence back so he can get back to playing to his full potential.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season has been a tricky one for the Yankees. The talent is there, and the record isn't bad, but because of injuries and a stacked AL East, New York currently sits in fourth place in the division. However, there's no need to hit the panic button yet if you're a Yanks fan. There's a lot of games left in the season and the team isn't too far out of the playoff picture.

The Pinstripes are currently eight games out of first place in the division, but only two games out of a wildcard spot. New York is firmly in the hunt. If injuries can resolve and guys like Cabrera can get back to form, the Yankees should be just fine.