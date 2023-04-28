Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Well, this is not good news for the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge, the team’s superstar center fielder, abruptly left their series opener against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning due to a hip injury. Judge already had an injury scare a couple of days ago, but he pushed through the pain to try and play. However, after feeling more discomfort, manager Aaron Boone rightly pulled him from the game.

The injury to Aaron Judge is obviously alarming for Yankees fans, and a big concern for his teammates too. Center fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa summed it up perfectly when asked about Judge’s injury, per MSN.com.

““I don’t know much about it (Aaron Judge’s injury), but definitely you’re worried,” Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. “Anytime the best player in the world goes down or comes out of the game, it’s a big deal. Hopefully, it’s something minor.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The injury to Judge seemed to stem from his awkward slide during their Wednesday tilt against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees star outfielder slid head-first into third base during a steal attempt, jamming his hand in the process. It appears that the slide had a much bigger impact, as Judge felt discomfort heading into the series finale.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning of the game that Aaron Judge was taken out of the game. The Yankees star admitted that he felt some discomfort from his hip, but he felt that he could play through the injury. However, Boone was having none of that talk, shutting down his star’s suggestion to head to the batting cage to test his injury.

Since it’s still April, the Yankees are going to be extra cautious with Judge’s injury. The injury comes at an unfortunate time, too: most of their AL East rivals are way ahead of them in the standings right now. They’ll need to find a way to survive without Judge’s power and defense from the outfield.