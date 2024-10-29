The New York Yankees are a game away from losing the World Series. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, who's spent the last four years with the Yankees, acknowledged Game 4 of the World Series could be his last in pinstripes, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

“This could very well be (my last game). I'm a realist, and it's not like I'm naive to it, but I think all that will shape out when the time is right.”

Rizzo is playing in the final season of a two-year, $40 million contract with a third-year club option he signed in November 2022. It's been reported that is unlikely New York will exercise his third year.

Can Aaron Boone unlock Yankees' full potential to turn World Series?

Many have suggested, but the most obvious answer is for the Yankees to start Gerrit Cole in Game 4. Manager Aaron Boone shot down this idea days ago, so his principles are more important than winning the World Series.

Even Cole seems to buy into the narrative that the Yankees ought to stick to their game plan and use him in Game 5 because “there's a lot of baseball left.”

Sure, the Yankees could still make the World Series more competitive. If Luis Gil plays well in Game 4, that does leave Cole to be available in Game 5. The problem is the razor thin margin for error down 3-0 to the Dodgers is a near untenable position. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series, although the Yankees are aware of one time a team has returned from being down 3-0 in the 2004 ALCS.

One change Boone made to the lineup for Game 4 is reinserting catcher Austin Wells to replace Jose Trevino, who got the start in Game 3. Wells has been struggling at the plate throughout the postseason. In the World Series, the rookie catcher is 1-for-10, with a struggling .093/.152/.163/.315 slash line.

Boone is trying to remain optimistic in his words to the press, per Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.

“Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world,” Boone said. “But right now it’s about trying to get a lead, trying to grab a game and force another one.”

Perhaps Boone is micromanaging. It does seem that way when you consider that he interrupted Game 3 five times with trips to the mound. He strolled out to speak to his pitcher in the third, fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings. The Yankees haven't had a led against the Dodgers since the 10th inning of Game 1.

The Yankees seek to extend the series Tuesday night in Game 4, starting at 8:08 p.m. EST. With a Dodgers win, they would secure their eighth World Series title.