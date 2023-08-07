The New York Yankees announced that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is going on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, among three other moves.

Carlos Rodon left Sunday's game against the Houston Astros with his hamstring strain. He gave up five runs to the Astros before leaving the game.

However, the Yankees did get some good news, as Jonathan Loaisiga is returning from the 60-day injured list. Loaisiga went on the injured list initially with a shoulder issue. He is one of the top arms in the Yankees' bullpen when he is healthy. The bullpen has been strong but has also been asked to do a lot, so adding a high-leverage arm like Loaisiga gives a boost.

Nick Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A as well. Nick Ramirez is primarily used against lefty batters by Aaron Boone.

Lastly, the Yankees announced that Deivi Garcia was designated for assignment. Years ago, Garcia was a top prospect in the Yankees' system. He has fallen off over the last couple of seasons, and now it ultimately got to the point where he got designated for assignment.

The Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox on the road on Monday, starting a three-game series against them, where they will look to start a winning streak as they are currently 4.5 games out of a playoff spot.

If the Yankees want to make the playoffs at this point in the season, they need to beat the lesser teams like the White Sox. It will get tougher as they will play the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves after the series against Chicago.