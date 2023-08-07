The New York Yankees announced that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is going on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain after leaving Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.

Carlos Rodon had struggled with injuries throughout the season. In spring training, he had a forearm strain that was supposed to keep him out for the first month of the season or so. However, once he recovered from that, back issues started popping up.

Eventually, Rodon was able to make his debut for the Yankees in July, and he has had a couple of decent outings, but he has struggled overall. He gave up five runs to the Astros on Sunday before leaving the game with his hamstring injury. The Yankees eventually lost the game 9-7.

The Yankees also announced a series of roster moves with the Rodon announcement. Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga is back, which is a boost to the bullpen. Nick Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Lastly, pitcher Deivi Garcia was designated for assignment.

Jonathan Loaisiga's return helps out for a bullpen that has had a lot on his plate. He is one of their top arms when he is on his game. Nick Ramirez is used specifically in lefty lanes. Deivi Garcia is a former Yankees top prospect, but he never fulfilled his potential.