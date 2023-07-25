The New York Yankees got good news regarding Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge and Jonathan Loaisiga on Tuesday, as Torres avoided any time off and Judge and Loaisiga are progressing in their rehab process.

Gleyber Torres left Sunday's win over the Kansas City Royals with hip tightness, but he is healthy and in the lineup for tonight's game against the New York Mets, manager Aaron Boone said via Talkin' Yanks.

The Yankees could not afford to lose Torres. He has been the team's best offensive player since Judge went on the injured list. Losing him for any amount of time would have been a big blow.

Aaron Judge is currently in Tampa to continue his rehab process. He will face Jonathan Loaisiga in Tampa. Loaisiga is expected to pitch in rehab games this weekend, Aaron Boone said via Talkin' Yanks.

There is still no timeline for Judge's return, but he has clearly been ramping up activities as of late. He faced Loaisiga on Sunday in the Bronx.

The Yankees remain two games out of a playoff spot, but are trying to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays for that spot until Judge returns to the lineup. Loaisiga's eventual return along with Nestor Cortes' return to the starting rotation should help the team as well.

The Yankees have struggled offensively since Judge went out with his toe injury. His return along with an addition to the lineup, presumably an outfielder, could help the Yankees make a run for a playoff spot in the second half.