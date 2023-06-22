The New York Yankees are preparing to finish out their series against the Seattle Mariners. Before first pitch, the Yankees did a bit of reshuffling to their current roster.

New York placed Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced. In turn, the Yankees called up infielder/outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A.

Calhoun is in his first year with the Yankees, appearing in 44 games before going down with his injury. He was hitting .239 with five home runs and 16 RBI. Calhoun is now expected to get a platelet-rich plasma injection before missing the next couple of weeks of action. There is no set timetable for his return.

After making his MLB debut in 2022, Cabrera will once again have an opportunity to thrive with the Yankees. He has appeared in 104 games with New York, including 60 in 2023. Overall, Cabrera is hitting .217 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases.

While his numbers don't immediately jump off the page, Cabrera is still a highly-regarded player in the Yankees organization. In 2022, he ranked as the third-best prospect in New York's farm system and the 50th-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline.

With their 41-33 record, the Yankees sit third in the AL East. If the season ended, they would be in line for a Wild Card spot. However, New York is looking to ensure that their postseason ticket is locked in. They'll hope that Oswaldo Cabrera can light a spark on the current lineup. They'll hope the same for Willie Calhoun upon his return.