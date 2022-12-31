By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Yankees and OF Willie Calhoun came to terms on a non-roster deal, per Mark Feinsand. Feinsand adds that Calhoun will be at the Yankees’ big league camp.

Some fans may overlook this deal. However, Willie Calhoun is a former highly-regarded prospect who features impressive potential. Injuries have unfortunately hampered his overall production in recent years. But this is a player who clubbed 21 home runs to go along with an .848 OPS in 2019 with the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees have enjoyed a solid offseason. But they are still looking to fill-out the roster. Willie Calhoun will be an option to take over duties in left field amid Andrew Benintendi’s departure.

The Yankees’ outfield is currently slated to have Aaron Judge in right and Harrison Bader in centerfield. Giancarlo Stanton can play some left field. But New York seems to prefer to keep him at DH.

Even if Willie Calhoun doesn’t win the left field job, he still could make the Yankees’ big league roster. His power from the left side would certainly play well at Yankee Stadium. Calhoun could be a 4th outfielder/pinch hitter for New York in 2023.

In the end, this is not a move that will make or break the Yankees’ World Series chances. But minor moves such as this feature the potential to payoff in the long run. Many people looked past the signing of Matt Carpenter in 2022 and that certainly paid dividends.

Perhaps Wille Calhoun can offer a similar impact for the Yankees this season.