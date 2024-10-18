The New York Yankees are two wins away from clinching their first World Series birth since 2009. However, one of their relief pitchers won't be on the roster if they advance.

The Yankees made a personnel switch ahead of Friday's ALCS Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Mark Leiter Jr. has replaced Ian Hamilton on the Yankees’ ALCS roster,” Hoch reported. “Hamilton would be ineligible for the World Series, should the Yankees advance.”

Leiter struggled after the Chicago Cubs sent him to New York at the trade deadline, posting a 4.98 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 21 games. However, Hamilton left Thursday's game with left calf tightness, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. The 25-year-old gave up one earned run in just 0.1 innings of work in the contest, which was only his second playoff appearance. He also tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief against the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Did the Yankees make the right decision?

Yankees' Mark Leiter Jr. will be risky for high-leverage work

Considering Leiter's regular-season struggles, it would be curious for Aaron Boone to turn to him in a crucial playoff situation. Another intriguing option would've been right-hander Cody Poteet, who New York optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on September 28. The 30-year-old registered a 2.22 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP in 24.1 innings of work in the big leagues this year.

Regardless, Leiter may have to pitch on Friday if starting hurler Luis Gil gets shelled early. The Yankees used Tim Hill, Hamilton, Tim Mayza, Tommy Kahnle, Luke Weaver, and Clay Holmes on Thursday, so they could use a fresh arm.

However, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is also available for long relief. With the ALCS starting rotation consisting of four pitchers, the former New York Met was relegated to the bullpen after not being on the ALDS roster. Game 1 starter Carlos Rodon will take the pill on Saturday.