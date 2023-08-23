The New York Yankees lost their ninth consecutive game on Tuesday in a defeat against the Washington Nationals. The Yankees are searching for answers as their playoff hopes continue to slip away. Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who was recently activated from the injured list, shared a fiery message amid New York's struggles.

“Listen, the guys in this room are the guys we got, and we have a job to do,” Rodon said, via Betelhem Ashame of MLB.com. “We just have to trust in each other and go out there and play baseball. We just got to put our nose in the ground and go. We gotta go. That's it. There's nothing else to it. This is what we’ve got.”

Rodon pitched well in his return from injury versus Washington. The constant issue of the Yankees' offense underperforming told the story once again in the defeat though. New York now holds a 60-65 record and they are 17 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Is there any hope for the Yankees?

The Yankees are not going to win the division. The AL Wild Card is also beginning to appear out of reach. Technically, they are still in contention but happen to sit 10.5 games back of a wild card spot as of this story's publication. New York will probably have to head home in October unless the team catches fire right now.

The Yankees will try to turn their season around on Wednesday in a rematch against the Nationals.