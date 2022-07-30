Yankees shifting their focus to Frankie Montas after losing Luis Castillo to Mariners

The New York Yankees missed out on the Luis Castillo trade sweepstakes, as he was sent to the Seattle Mariners Friday night. The Bronx Bombers have already moved on, it seems.

A new report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicates the team is now focused on Oakland Athletics’ starter Frankie Montas. The Yankees are also looking at other pitchers, including Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Jose Quintana.

The Yankees have sought an upgrade to their rotation throughout the second half of the season. Jameson Taillon sports an ERA over 5.00, and Jordan Montgomery’s ERA is near 5.00.

The Yankees have gotten fine performances out of Nestor Cortes. Cortes was an All-Star in 2022 but isn’t able to carry the rotation on his own.

Montas, 29, has heard his name in the rumor mill since the beginning of the season. The Oakland hurler has come into his own the last couple of seasons. Last year, he won 13 games and pitched to a 3.37 ERA while striking out 207.

Montas has missed some time with injuries this season. And the Athletics are one of the worst teams in baseball with a 39-63 record.

Despite this, the Yankees target has pitched well. He is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts. He has struck out 109 batters while walking just 28.

The 33-year-old Quintana has experienced a bit of a career renaissance in Pittsburgh. Once one of the better pitchers in the game, he has struggled the last few seasons.

In 2022, the veteran is 3-5 with a 3.18 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97.1 innings. He is on pace for his best season since 2016.

The Yankees clearly want to upgrade their rotation. Only time will tell if they pony up to make such an upgrade.