The New York Yankees have made another move ahead of Opening Day. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Bronx Bombers are signing former Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero to a one-year deal with specific details depending on if he’s in the MLB or Minors:

“Outfielder Franchy Cordero and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a major league contract, sources tell ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay $1 million in the big leagues and $180,000 in the minors. Barring another move, Cordero would be on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster.”

As noted by Passan, it’s likely Cordero cracks the Opening Day roster for New York. This comes just a day after the Dominican was released by the Baltimore Orioles, despite hitting .416 in Spring Training.

While Cordero made his big league debut back in 2017, he’s struggled to stay healthy. The 28-year-old suited up in 84 games last year for the Red Sox, the most he’s played in a single campaign. In the process, Cordero slashed .219 with eight homers and 29 RBI.

Since Cordero can play first base and in the outfield, it’ll open up more opportunities for innings off the bench for the Yankees when guys like Anthony Rizzo or even Aaron Judge need a rest from playing defense. Certainly not a flashy signing for NY, but another bat who could potentially make a bit of an impact. If he struggles, they can always option him to Triple-A.

The Yankees begin the 2023 season on Thursday with a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.