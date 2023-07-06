The last thing the New York Yankees need is another injury in the outfield. Unfortunately, that might be what the Bronx Bombers have on their hands. Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers suffered a minor injury while diving for a ball against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Boone couldn't confirm to reporters whether or not Jake Bauers will be available in the Yankees' series finale with the Orioles Thursday night. Boone also said that Bauers was scheduled to undergo an MRI for his shoulder injury.

Bauers has been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees in what has been a disappointing 2023 season with the MLB All-Star break just around the corner. After spending all of last year in the minor leagues, Bauers has seven home runs and a .470 slugging percentage in 49 games for New York. Bauers' .782 OPS is the second-highest among Yankees who have played more than 22 games.

Aaron Judge's 1.078 ranks first on the Yankees. Bauers has helped fill in for the reigning AL MVP, who is out indefinitely with a toe injury.

The top three Yankees' outfielders have missed significant time due to injury. Harrison Bader has been New York's second-best position player when healthy, but he's spent two different stints on the IL. Giancarlo Stanton has only played 38 games because of a hamstring injury. Stanton's OPS is a surprisingly low .661

The Yankees have won two out of three games against the Orioles at home. A win Thursday would put New York two games behind Baltimore for second place in the AL East.

The Yankees and Orioles own two of the AL's three wild-card spots.