Yankees’ plan for Zack Britton after rehab assignment, revealed

The New York Yankees are hoping to finish the season out on a high note, and they’re receiving critical reinforcements ahead of the final stretch of the regular season. Among the Yankees players set to return in the near future is veteran reliever Zack Britton. Britton just finished up his minor league rehab assignment and reported to the Yankees facility on Wednesday where he awaits the team’s instruction. According to Joel Sherman, the Yankees’ plan for Britton may involve him waiting around just a while longer.

Yankees’ tentative plan is to activate Effross tmrw. Britton is going to be activated at some point but with Severino tonight/German Saturday potentially short starts, the NYY might hold off to the weekend because Britton is currently a 1-inning guy/perhaps no back to backs yet — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 21, 2022

Sherman indicates that the Yankees plan to activate Britton in the near future, but are weighing their options first. Scott Effross is set to return from IL on Thursday. The Yankees are getting Luis Severino back on Wednesday, who figures to have a short start in his return to the mound. The team is also envisioning a shorter start on Saturday when Domingo German toes the rubber.

Because Britton is still working his way back, the Yankees don’t feel particularly confident in using him in back-to-back situations, and don’t expect to let him go more than one inning. Due to the nature of their upcoming short starts, the team may wait until the weekend or after the weekend before officially activating Britton.

It’s certainly an odd situation, but that’s the one the Yankees find themselves in. Considering the bullpen’s struggles of late, getting an experienced arm like Britton back into the fold will be crucial, though it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll be at his best when he returns.

Britton last pitched for the Yankees in 2021. He only threw 18.1 innings, logging a 5.89 ERA during that span. Across his four seasons in the Bronx, Britton has a 2.69 ERA across 133 appearances.