Zack Britton set to take next step in return to Yankees from injury

The New York Yankees have a handful of key players sidelined by injury, but are now beginning to get some of their guys back. With Giancarlo Stanton expected to return this week after missing over a month due to an Achilles issue, the Yankees got some important news on veteran closer Zack Britton.

Per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, manager Aaron Boone revealed Tuesday that Britton is finally expected to begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday, at which point he’ll report to Low-A Tampa to begin his program.

Britton underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last September and has missed the bulk of the 2022 MLB season while recovering from the procedure. Britton has maintained confidence that he’d be able to pitch for the Yankees again in 2022, and it looks like he was right all along.

While his return to the Bronx is still likely at least a few weeks away, Britton starting a rehab assignment is an important step in getting the 34-year-old back on a big-league mound. Considering the plethora of injuries plaguing the Yankees bullpen, with the likes of Albert Abreu, Clay Holmes, and Scott Effross all sidelined, getting Britton back for the final stretch of the season would be a huge boost.

It’ll have been a full year since Britton last pitched when he does eventually return to the Yankees. In 2021, Britton made 22 relief appearances, logging a 5.81 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. It was a down year for the southpaw, who had registered ERAs of 1.91 and 1.89 during his first two seasons with the Yankees.