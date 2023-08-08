The Baltimore Orioles were previously the talk of baseball for how amazing they have been this season. Their young roster, which features four first-time All-Stars, has given them the very best record in the American League. Unfortunately, the team's management has restored the bad vibes around the team by shockingly firing announcer Kevin Brown for doing his job.

In July, Brown discussed the Orioles' past struggles against the Tampa Bay Rays and the team brass reportedly suspended him from television appearances. Despite the fact that the production team accompanied Brown's straightforward analysis with a graphic of stats showing the O's recent history of losing to their division rival, he took the heat for it. While he is expected to be back soon, it was an incomprehensible decision that shows major insecurity among the higher-ups of the franchise.

During the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox, WFAN radio commentators John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman discussed MLB's latest controversy and called out Orioles owner John Angelos. (In a hilarious coincidence, they discussed the matter during a plate appearance by Tim Anderson, the previous central figure of MLB's other major story).

John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman on the Kevin Brown suspension by the Orioles. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/5r7lnbDVt3 — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) August 8, 2023

“It's amazing to me — how can you do your job if you can’t tell the truth? But he didn’t even say anything negative,” Waldman said. “He was extolling how good they are because look what they've done this year and in the past, they didn’t do it. So, I don’t understand it. When I saw the clip, I was waiting for him to say something horrible. And it was not.”

Sterling quipped that he and Waldman would “get fired every day” if they worked under Orioles management. “We comment that the Yankees have terrible batting averages and they have terrible on-base percentage,” he said. Waldman added that Brown is a very talented broadcaster and Sterling said that he has their support.

Gary Cohen, the play-by-play announcer for New York Mets TV broadcasts, also expressed frustration with the Orioles' thin-skinned decision. Truly, it’s going to be nearly impossible to see someone defending the decision to take Brown off the air.