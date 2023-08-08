Almost all news surrounding the Baltimore Orioles this season has been overwhelmingly positive. After being one of the worst teams in baseball not too long ago, the Orioles are one of the best this season and are currently in first place in the loaded AL East. However, news around the team right now is not so positive after announcer Kevin Brown was suspended. Many announcers around the MLB have had his back sense the suspension, and the New York Mets announcer is one of them.

In the Orioles' recent series with the Tampa Bay Rays, Kevin Brown was discussing the team's struggles in the past against the Rays, but noted it had gotten better as of late. Because of this, the Orioles suspended Brown, and the sports world has not agreed with that decision. Mets announcer Gary Cohen is one of those people that doesn't agree, and he had some words on the matter during the Mets game against the Cubs Monday night.

“Let me say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management: you draped yourself in humiliation when you fired John Miller, and you're doing it again,” Gary Cohen said on the broadcast according to a tweet from Rob Piersall. “If you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do. A horrendous decision by the Orioles, I don't know what they were thinking, but they've gotten exactly the reaction that they deserve. It's just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well, and now they've diverted attention from that, and now made themselves a laughing stock.”

It certainly is unfortunate that this is the discussion around the Orioles, and not their remarkable turnaround. Brown was suspended indefinitely and it is unclear when he will be back.