The Subway Series continues on Wednesday as the New York Yankees (39-29) visit the New York Mets (31-36). First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees stole the first matchup last night 7-6. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Yankees-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mets Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+160)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Mets

TV: ESPN, YES, SNY

Stream: ESPN+, MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 37-31 (54%)

Over Record: 30-36 (46%)

The Yankees have withstood numerous injuries on offense to at least hang around in the best division in baseball. Despite sitting eight games back of first, they hold the fourth-best record in the American League. New York shelled Max Scherzer and the Mets last night – pumping out 11 hits en route to seven runs. It was a much-needed win for the Yankees after they'd previously dropped consecutive series to the White Sox and Red Sox. With another three-game set with Boston on deck, the Yankees will be highly motivated to win tonight. Still, as road favorites, New York will need a dominant showing from their ace if they want to cover.

Righty Gerrit Cole (7-1) makes his 15th start of the season for the Yankees. Cole is in the midst of arguably his best season as a Yankee thanks to a stellar record and elite ratios. His 2.84 ERA would be his lowest since 2019 and his 1.14 WHIP remains strong. Cole did have some hiccups at the end of May – notably giving up five runs in back-to-back outings. He's bounced back in June, however, with just three runs allowed in 12 innings pitched. The 32-year-old is actually allowing a fair amount of hard contact this season but he is well-positioned to have another dominant outing given the Mets' recent struggles. They've gone just 2-9 in June – averaging 4.3 runs per game. Additionally, they've performed slightly worse against righties (.714 OPS) compared to lefties (.719 OPS).

The Yankees have struggled to generate offense with Aaron Judge out but they at least saw signs of life from Giancarlo Stanton last night. Stanton finished just 1/4 but crushed his second home run since returning from IL this month. While DJ LeMahieu hasn't been anything special of late, he's enjoyed considerable success against Verlander in the past – going 8/23 lifetime with two home runs.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 1-9 (Fourth in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 25-42 (37%)

Over Record: 31-35-1 (47%)

With yesterday's loss, the Mets have now dropped nine of their last 10 games. They were sweet by both Toronto and Atlanta before dropping two of three to Pittsburgh over the weekend. Despite the highest payroll in baseball, the Mets have lacked offensive firepower this season. They rank just 18th in runs and 20th in OPS and now will be without Pete Alonso for the foreseeable future. Thus, they'll need a vintage Justin Verlander performance tonight if they want to cover – even as home underdogs.

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (2-3) makes his eighth start of the season for the Mets tonight. The 40-year-old has struggled thus far in New York and owns a 4.85 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. He missed the first month of the season and has flashed his dominant self but has yet to put it together for more than one start at a time. He is allowing a lot of hard contact and his strikeout rate has dropped from 28% last season to just 20% this year. That said, his expected stats look much better than his actual stats and he's shown the ability to shut down strong lineups already – notably holding the Blue Jays to just a single run earlier this month. The Yankees are missing a number of key offensive contributors – potentially setting Verlander up for a bounce-back start.

After a slow start to the season, Starling Marie finally looks to be heating up. Over his last five games, Marte owns a .364 average. Tommy Pham could be in for a sneaky night given his track record with Cole. Although he's struck out 12 times against him, Pham's also gone 11/33 overall and slugged out two home runs. Finally, catcher Francisco Alvarez has been a huge hit-or-miss option over the last week. The rookie leads the team with four homers and 17 total bases over their last six games but also owns a measly .192 average.

Final Yankees-Mets Prediction & Pick

Verlander's been spotty but for the most part, he's bounced back after blow-ups. Getting the Mets as home underdogs seems like great value given the Yankees' offensive woes.

