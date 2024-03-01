Robinson Cano, an eight-time MLB All-Star, has reportedly signed with a team in the Mexican Baseball League, David Venn of MLB.com reports. The former New York Yankees star is set to join the Diablos Rojos del México for the upcoming 2024 season.
Cano, 41, emerged as one of baseball's best second baseman with the Yankees. He made his debut in 2005 with New York and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting. Cano followed that impressive season up by making his first All-Star team in 2006.
Cano's excellence would continue with New York through the 2013 season. He helped New York earn a World Series championship in 2009 as well.
Robinson Cano left the Yankees in 2014 and joined the Seattle Mariners. He was later traded to the New York Mets. Cano has not appeared in an MLB game since 2022, when he played with the Mets, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves.
Ex-Yankees star Robinson Cano's baseball future
Perhaps Cano will try to return to MLB at some point. If his MLB career is over, though, he will finish as an eight-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, two-time Gold Glover winner, and a World Series champion.
And regardless of what his MLB future holds, Cano isn't giving up on his baseball dreams. It would not be surprising to see Cano find success with the Diablos Rojos del México. He will be able to mentor the team's young players, offering big league experience and wisdom. Of course, Cano will likely produce at a respectable level as well.