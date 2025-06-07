Marcelo Mayer picked quite the stage for his first big league blast. The No. 8 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, launched his first career home run Friday night under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium — a no-doubt solo shot that put the Boston Red Sox on the board in an eventual 9-6 loss to the rival Yankees. It was a bittersweet milestone in Mayer’s young career, but one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Batting in the top of the fifth, Mayer turned on a 1-1 fastball from Yankees right-hander Will Warren and drove it 410 feet to right-center. The exit velocity was a strong 103.3 mph, and Statcast data confirmed it would’ve left the yard in every MLB park except Oracle Park in San Francisco. He admired the shot briefly before beginning his first home run trot in the Majors.

Marcelo Mayer destroys his first Major League home run 💥 pic.twitter.com/pPpL2TvfGd — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The blast came with Boston trailing 7-0, part of yet another early collapse that’s plagued the club this season. Still, Mayer’s big moment gave the Red Sox a jolt — and a glimpse into what the future might hold.

Marcelo Mayer goes deep at Yankee Stadium in Red Sox loss

Article Continues Below

Twelve seasons ago, another highly touted Red Sox shortstop prospect, Xander Bogaerts, also hit his first MLB homer at Yankee Stadium. Mayer, who’s starting at third base during his rookie campaign, has drawn similar expectations as a franchise cornerstone. While he’s currently filling in for the injured Alex Bregman, the natural shortstop is expected to slide back to his usual position before long.

Mayer’s homer was the first spark in a late Red Sox comeback attempt. Rafael Devers later added a two-run shot in the seventh, but Boston’s early hole proved too deep. The loss marked their ninth defeat in the last 12 games, and more importantly, it raised an already ugly trend: the Red Sox now have a 7.06 first-inning ERA, second-worst in the league behind only the Rockies.

Starter Walker Buehler gave up five runs before recording an out in the first inning and allowed seven total (five earned) in just two innings. A three-run homer by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and a two-run blast by Anthony Volpe did the early damage. Defensive miscues — including a throwing error by Mayer — added fuel to the fire.

Despite the team’s struggles, Mayer’s emergence remains a silver lining. His smooth swing, poise under pressure, and power potential offer hope for a Red Sox squad still searching for consistency.

The sold-out Yankee Stadium crowd of 46,783 witnessed a rivalry series opener that had everything — power, mistakes, and a prospect announcing his presence with authority. Mayer may be just getting started, but his first homer in the Bronx already etched his name into Red Sox-Yankees lore.