In November 2016, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his agent contacted hitting coach Richard Schenck in a critical offseason move, sparking a transformation in Judge's approach at the plate. Despite his obvious talent, Judge's swing was deemed inefficient for major league success. This initiative was aimed at refining his mechanics to maximize his performance, a decision that has clearly paid off.

Richard Schenck, who first met Judge at a D-BAT facility in Peoria, Arizona, introduced the Yankees prospect to rigorous training sessions that would redefine his batting technique.

Schenck recalls his initial impression in an article from of The Athletic: “I didn’t know who the heck he was when I was asked to work with him.”

One of the pivotal exercises Schenck employed was the command drill, which required Judge to swing at a prompt, testing his reaction time and mimicking the quick decision-making needed against live pitching. This drill highlighted an initial struggle for Judge, revealing the areas needing urgent attention.

The art of the fixed swing

Schenck explained, “His swing was terrible. He had an amateur swing. He was a good athlete but couldn’t get his barrel up to speed quickly.”

Judge's response to the criticism was pragmatic and open-minded. “I wouldn’t say it was terrible, but I just got done hitting .179 in the big leagues,” Judge admitted. His willingness to adapt and improve was crucial, as he engaged in 23 rigorous sessions with Schenck before the 2017 season, focusing on snapping the barrel backward—a key adjustment that led to quicker and more powerful swings.

The results of this intensive training were undeniable. In 2017, Judge blasted 52 home runs and secured the AL Rookie of the Year Award, a testament to the effectiveness of his revamped swing. His continued work with Schenck over the years has helped him maintain a high level of performance, with regular sessions and video analysis keeping his technique sharp.

Schenck's influence extends beyond the batting cage, as he often sends Judge video clips to demonstrate and discuss nuances in his swing, ensuring that the Yankees star remains consistent and aware of even the subtlest flaws. This detailed feedback loop has helped Judge develop a keen sense of his mechanics, allowing him to adjust on the fly and maintain control over his batting form.

Now, years after their initial collaboration, Judge's swing is not just improved; it's a weapon that has led him to the pinnacle of baseball, marked by a pursuit of perfection inspired by his father's push for excellence in all sports. Judge's story is a powerful reminder of how technical refinement and a receptive mindset can elevate natural talent into legendary performance.

As Judge continues to dominate at the plate, his journey from a struggling rookie to a (soon to be multi-time) MVP award winner illustrates the transformative power of expert coaching and the relentless pursuit of improvement. This saga not only reshapes his career but also redefines what is possible with dedication and the right guidance.