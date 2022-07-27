The New York Yankees brought back Shane Greene to help tide over their bullpen amid myriad injuries plaguing the team. It was a brief stint back in the majors for Greene, who made just one appearance for the Yankees before being designated for assignment. The Yankees announced that after clearing waivers, Greene, as is his right, refused to be demoted to the minor leagues, instead electing to hit free agency where he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Any player with more than three years of Major League service time has the right to refuse a demotion to the minor leagues. That forces the organization to release them outright, or make an alternative roster move and demote someone else.

The Yankees didn’t have room for Greene on the roster after he cleared waivers, so the team let him hit free agency. Greene made one appearance for the Yankees, and it didn’t go well. The 33-year-old surrendered 2 runs, 1 walk, and 1 hit in 1.0 innings against the Orioles.

Prior to landing with the Yankees, Greene had a brief spell with the Dodgers, during which he pitched two innings in relief and earned a win in a game against the Phillies back in May. Greene surrendered two hits and struck out one batter in the outing, but didn’t do enough to earn him long-term security in LA.

Greene’s an experienced veteran who could be a sneaky pickup for any team that strikeouts in the reliever market at the trade deadline. He’s played nine seasons in MLB, logging a career 4.53 ERA with 67 saves in 343 total appearances.