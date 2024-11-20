The New York Yankees will do everything they can do re-sign free agent superstar Juan Soto. But, with teams like the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers also hot in pursuit, there is a real chance that Soto decides not to return to the Yankees.

The Yankees made a gamble last offseason when they struck a deal with the San Diego Padres for one year of Soto headlined by starting pitcher Michael King, who turned into one of the top pitchers in baseball last season, and pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, who was the centerpiece in the trade that got the Padres Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox.

Even though the Yankees made the World Series with Soto last season, because they fell short, if they are not able to re-sign him it would be a colossal organizational failure.

Soto is one of the absolute best players in baseball. With a left-handed swing tailor-made for Yankee Stadium, Soto had one of the best seasons of his young career with the Yankees in 2024. He slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting a career-high 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-leading 128 runs. Soto also put together one of the best defensive season of his career in Yankee Stadium's more forgiving right field, earning a Gold Glove nomination.

However, even if disaster strikes and Soto signs elsewhere, the Yankees still have the ability to pivot, both through free agency and in the trade market. While no one available would be able to replace the production Soto gave, the Yankees are in a position to still add some quality players in Soto's potential absence.

Here are the Yankees' three best potential Juan Soto replacement if he leaves in free agency.

3. Yankees trade for Mike Trout

Who better to replace a player like Soto than a three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star and one of the greatest players of this current generation: Mike Trout. With Trout's recent injury history, if the Angels do decide to make Trout available on the trade market, it should not cost too much to strike a deal for him. The Yankees would likely be able to make a deal centered around 23-year-old Spencer Jones, their No. 2 prospect.

With Trout's recent injury history, manning the Yankee Stadium “short porch” in right field could be the perfect way for him to still provide defensive value while reducing the wear-and-tear on his body. Trout missed most of last season after he tore his meniscus in April, then re-tore it while on a rehab assignment in August trying to come back, ending his season. Trout has not played over 120 games in a season since 2019.

Despite Trout's health issues, when he is on the field, he has shown that he is still one of the best players in baseball. In the 29 games Trout played in 2024 before injuring his knee, he hit 10 home runs and has a .541 slugging percentage. While it would be a high-risk, high-reward move, if the Yankees are able to trade for Trout and keep him healthy, they would not experience a significant drop-off in production in right field. Trout still has the ability to be one of the best players in baseball.

2. Yankees sign Teoscar Hernandez in free agency

An obvious fit, Teoscar Hernandez is one of the most popular names in free agency this offseason after having a career-year with the Dodgers last season. Hernandez is certainly fresh on the Yankees' minds after he played a key role in helping the Dodgers beat them in the World Series. In the World Series, Hernandez recorded seven hits, including a home run and a double, in 20 at-bats.

In the regular season, Hernandez was named an All-Star and won the Home Run Derby while slashing .272/.339/.501 while hitting 33 home runs and driving in 99 runs in the middle of the Dodgers' lineup. After signing a one-year with the Dodgers last offseason and essentially betting on himself after not getting the type of offers he was hoping for, Hernandez is now inline for a significant longer-term contract.

If Soto leaves, Hernandez would be a natural fit to replace him in right field. While he played left field last season, he has experience in both corner outfield spots. The only reason why Hernandez is not the No. 1 option to replace Soto is because he bats right-handed. The Yankees already have a righty-heavy lineup with mainstays like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe all batting right-handed, which fails to take full-advantage of the short porch in right field.

1. Yankees sign Anthony Santander in free agency

The absolute best backup option for the Yankees if Soto leaves in free agency is for them to sign free agent right fielder Anthony Santander. Santander had an incredible season for the division-rival Baltimore Orioles last season, hitting 44 home runs, driving in 102 runs and recording a .506 slugging percentage.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Santander would be as perfect of a replacement for Soto that there could be is his swing. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Santander would have had an additional 11 home runs according to Baseball Savant's adjusted expected home runs by park if he played all of his games at Yankee Stadium. A switch hitter, Santander recored much better numbers from the left side, hitting 32 of his 44 home runs and slugging .513 as a lefty last season.

Santander would provide the much-needed lefty bat in the middle of the Yankees order to break up Stanton and Judge, and would be able to easily slide into Soto's right field spot. While Santander does not come anywhere close to Soto's ability to get on base, his comparable, if not better power numbers would help soften that blow and give the yankees a truly impressive run of sluggers in the middle of their order.