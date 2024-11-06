The Los Angeles Angels had the worst season in franchise history in 2024. After losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers, they got only 29 games out of Mike Trout. With Trout's continued injury issues, the team has mulled moving him to a corner outfield position or designated hitter. Now, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Angels aren't sure that will fix Trout's injury issues.

“While making Trout a DH might sound like a step toward keeping him healthy, the Angels aren’t so sure,” Rosenthal reported. “Trout’s three most recent injuries were left ribcage inflammation in 2022, a left hamate fracture in ‘23 and a torn meniscus in his left knee in ‘24. Each of those issues stemmed, at least in part, from the act of swinging, club officials believe.”

The Angels have already made a trade this offseason, picking up Jorge Soler from the Braves. The former World Series MVP has played corner outfield but was primarily used as a DH last season. Despite his poor defense, Atlanta used him as a corner outfielder because of injuries. At this point in his career, he is primarily a DH.

That move proves this reporting by Rosenthal. Whether Trout is getting hurt at the plate or in the field, the Angels need to figure out how to keep their star on the field.

How can Angels get back on track in 2025?

The Angels had Ohtani and Trout on the same team for seven years and did not make the postseason once. While they were both on big contracts, they did not add enough around them to challenge for the AL playoffs. Part of the problem there was Anthony Rendon, who flopped the second he started his seven-year deal in 2020.

Rendon has also suffered through injuries, playing only 257 games in five seasons. If the Angels can keep him on the field by utilizing the designated hitter role, that could also kick Mike Trout back to the outfield. The team has a lot of questions to answer and so much ground to make up. With their division getting stronger, it's an uphill battle in Anaheim.

The Rangers are looking to improve on their World Series hangover, the Mariners are likely to make moves this offseason, and the Astros are the Astros. While the Angels might have the best player in baseball, they need him on the field and reinforcements to contend in their division. If they are willing to spend in free agency, LA could shock the world in 2025.