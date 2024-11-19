Juan Soto's free agency is the MLB's number one story this offseason and a source of anxiety for New York Yankees fans. The 26-year-old slugger was at the center of New York's World Series run after the team traded for him last offseason. However, following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Soto said he is available to all 30 teams, opening a bidding war for his services.

Despite this, a panel of 18 MLB executives believes the star outfielder will be back in pinstripes next season.

“More of our panel agreed on where Soto will sign than how much money he'll get. A common belief from our respondents was that the Yankees will match (or come close enough to matching) any number agent Scott Boras brings them to keep Soto in pinstripes,” wrote ESPN's Jesse Rodgers. “The message we heard from our insiders was clear: The Yankees don't let stars walk. That happens to other teams.

Of the executives surveyed, 12 predicted Soto would re-sign with the Yankees, while four picked the New York Mets, and two chose the Toronto Blue Jays. Their opinion on his contract value was less decisive, with 11 predicting his deal will exceed $600 million and seven saying no.

MLB executives believe Yankees will pony up to retain Juan Soto

Soto is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, batting .288 with a career-high 41 home runs, the fourth-most in the MLB this season. He drove in 109 runs, the second-most of his career, while posting a .988 OPS, the third-highest in the league behind Aaron Judge (1.159) and Shohei Ohtani (1.036).

His playoff performance was even more impressive as he batted .327 with a 1.101 OPS and nine RBIs over 14 appearances. Soto's go-ahead home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the ALCS sent the Yankees to the World Series.

“I think Brian Cashman will show ownership just how valuable he is to their lineup,” an executive said about his belief Soto will return to the Yankees.

This year marked the Yankees' first World Series appearance since 2009. With Soto playing a massive role in the team's success, another executive believed the team will pay whatever it takes to retain the star.

“Do you think George Steinbrenner would allow one of the best players in the world to leave?” he said. “I know the Dodgers are the new Yankees, but he's in pinstripes now.”

The Mets are widely considered the Yankees' top competition for Soto. Owner Steve Cohen has the deepest pockets in the MLB and has been willing to spend to maximize his team's roster. Another executive said that Soto's youth could lead Cohen to attempt to outbid his crosstown rival.

“Cohen spent on [Justin] Verlander and [Max] Scherzer at the wrong age for both of them,” he said. “[Francisco] Lindor is proof [signing a big star] can pay off. And [Soto's agent] Scott [Boras] will sell him on that [Soto's age, 26].”

Soto's free agency will continue to dominate headlines as the offseason progresses. How the Yankees proceed could drastically alter their short and long-term futures.