The New York Yankees had a stellar 2024 season. New York advanced to the World Series after finishing with the best record in the American League East. Center fielder Trent Grisham played a role in the Yankees' success in his first year in the Bronx, and he received a free agency contract update on Friday.

Grisham and the Yankees agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal to avoid arbitration, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Grisham can make another $250,000 in bonuses tied to plate appearances, Castillo added.

Through 76 games in 2024, Trent Grisham batted a .190 average, hit nine home runs, and accumulated 31 RBI along with a .765 OPS. The former San Diego Padres left-hander could take a future jump that will help the Yankees even more.

Aaron Judge further solidified himself in Yankees record books with his second American League MVP award in late November. Judge became just the third Yankees player to win an MVP while serving as an active Yankees captain since MLB first started officially recognizing the award in 1991, joining former franchise stars Thurman Munson and Lou Gehrig.

In addition, he became the second Yankees player to win a unanimous MVP alongside Mickey Mantle.

Aaron Boone gave Judge high praise for his incredible MVP-caliber season.

“I want to congratulate Aaron on earning this distinguished honor, and I couldn't be happier for such an amazing person and leader. After having a front-row seat for his 2022 MVP performance, I really couldn't envision a player having a better and more complete baseball season. But that's exactly what he accomplished in 2024. I'm beyond fortunate to be able to manage Aaron, and I look forward to watching him further cement his legacy as one of this generation's greatest.”

New York looks to be in good hands with Judge, Trent Grisham, and the rest of the team's returning players. The main development to keep an eye on during free agency is Juan Soto. If he returns, the Yankees' chances of making it back to the World Series will be even greater.