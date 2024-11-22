Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a statement on Aaron Judge winning his second American League MVP. The Yankees outfielder had another phenomenal season in the Bronx, leading the MLB in home runs and runs batted in while placing third in the AL in batting average. With this incredible accomplishment, New York's captain became only the second unanimous MVP in Yankees history. Judge helped the decorated organization reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Boone, who's been Judge's manager for seven years, gave the Yankees' best player his flowers with a heartfelt statement. MLB.com Senior National Reporter and MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand revealed the comment on X.

“I want to congratulate Aaron on earning this distinguished honor, and I couldn't be happier for such an amazing person and leader. After having a front-row seat for his 2022 MVP performance, I really couldn't envision a player having a better and more complete baseball season. But that's exactly what he accomplished in 2024. I'm beyond fortunate to be able to manage Aaron, and I look forward to watching him further cement his legacy as one of this generation's greatest.”

Aaron Judge's career with the Yankees has been legendary

2024 marked the third year Aaron Judge has hit 50 or more home runs. The Yankee slugger posted career highs in key stats such as batting average, runs batted in, and wins above replacement. Throughout the season, Judge made history in his 158 games of action, leading the Yankees to the best record in the AL. However, despite New York's success in October, the franchise's best player struggled. Judge had a batting average of .184 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the 14 games.

The Yankees won the pennant for the first time under Aaron Boone but eventually lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. In his first World Series, Judge had a .222 batting average with four hits, one home run, and three RBIs in five games. Despite this bitter disappointment, the six-time All-Star had led the franchise back to a familiar place for the first time in a while. The question will be whether the Yankees are a flash in the pan after last season's run or can they continue to inch closer to title No. 28.

New York is in a vital offseason, and questions are being raised about whether All-MLB outfielder Juan Soto will re-sign with the organization. On a positive note, Gerrit Cole is returning, ensuring the Yankees will have a clearcut ace heading into 2025. As always, the most decorated franchise in professional sports is looking to be aggressive to add to its talented roster.

Overall, Aaron Judge has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players of this generation. With his accolades, the two-time MVP is almost a guaranteed lock into the Baseball Hall of Fame. There is just one accomplishment missing from Judge's resume. Title 28 is the one accolade that can determine whether Judge becomes a Yankee great or a Yankee icon and one of the greatest baseball players ever.