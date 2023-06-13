The New York Yankees have been ravaged by injuries as of late, but they are expecting to get outfielder Harrison Bader back when the team begins a series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Aaron Boone said via Talkin' Yanks.

Aaron Boone said that the plan is for Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game on Wednesday, then be ready for Friday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Over the weekend, the Yankees did not rule out Bader playing in the two-game series against the New York Mets that starts on Tuesday.

Although Bader will be missing the Mets series, a return for the Red Sox series is good news for the team. The Yankees have struggled since Aaron Judge went out with a toe injury that he suffered from making a catch and crashing through the bullpen fence at Dodger Stadium. The team lost series to the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox at home with Judge on the injured list.

While Bader's return does not bring the same impact as Judge does, he is still a key player. He was part of the Yankees' run of good play in May. He is also one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. the Yankees' outfield depth has been tested as of late, and the defense has dropped off as a result. It has not just been the offensive side of the ball, even though the microscope is rightfully on that aspect. Bader's return should help New York when it eventually does happen.