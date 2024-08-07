The New York Yankees are fighting for first place in the American League East. New York currently holds a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the division. Will Anthony Rizzo play a role for the Yankees down the stretch as the ball club prepares for a postseason push? Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on the veteran first baseman Wednesday, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“Aaron Boone said that the #Yankees are ‘at least a few weeks off' from having to make a decision at 1B with Anthony Rizzo now taking like at-bats. Boone added Rizzo ‘is getting closer to being part of that mix' at 1B,” Phillips wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rizzo, 34, has been limited to only 70 games played in 2024 as he deals with an arm injury. He is apparently “getting closer” to a return, though.

It is worth mentioning that Rizzo was not exactly tearing the cover off the baseball when he was healthy. Rizzo was slashing just .223/.289/.341/.630 across his aforementioned 70 games played.

The first baseman is a three-time All-Star, but he hasn't made an All-Star team since 2016. Rizzo is past his prime and is not the same player he once was. Still, a healthy Rizzo is not a bad option for any team. The Yankees are hoping he can get healthy soon and impact the lineup as the playoffs draw near.

Yankees' first base situation

New York will have a difficult decision to make at first base once Rizzo returns to the lineup. Rookie Ben Rice has displayed flashes of potential but his overall numbers are far from ideal. DJ LeMahieu can play the position but he's struggled mightily at the plate.

Rizzo, even despite his underperformance, projects to still be the best option at first base. Perhaps he will find his footing once he returns and begin swinging the bat well ahead of the postseason.

Rizzo's status will be worth closely monitoring. The Yankees will continue to provide updates over the next few weeks.