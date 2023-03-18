Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

YES Network recently added a two-time MLB All-Star, as it was announced on Saturday that Todd Frazier would be joining the team, per Jack Curry. Frazier enjoyed a strong big league career before leaving the game after the 2021 season. He made two All-Star teams with the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and 2015. Additionally, Frazier played in New York with the Yankees in 2017.

Frazier reacted to Curry’s announcement on Saturday, per Frazier’s Twitter.

“Thanks Jack. Can’t wait to talk Yankees and see how the season unfolds,” he wrote on Twitter.

Since retiring from MLB, Todd Frazier has worked in baseball media. He called games during the Little League Word Series last season, and seems to have a passion for working in sports media.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a player, Frazier spent parts of 11 years in the big leagues, playing for the Reds, Yankees, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Frazier ultimately posted a career slash line of .241/.318/.445 with a .763 OPS and 218 home runs.

Frazier’s best seasons came from 2014-2016. He hit 29 home runs in ’14, 35 home runs in ’15, and a career high 40 homers in ’16. There was no question that Frazier featured immense power from the right side of the plate. He also offered impressive defensive versatility, playing third and first base during the course of his career.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are looking to make a deep postseason run in 2023. They will be led by Aaron Judge once again and are the favorites in the American League East. Frazier is stepping into a tremendous situation with the ball club trending in the right direction.