Yankees’ Zack Britton gets hit with absolutely brutal blow ahead of MLB playoffs

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton endured a long road to recovery after missing the majority of the 2022 season due to injury. The veteran left-hander recently returned and was hoping to make the Yankees’ playoff roster. However, after just 3 outings, Britton’s season has come to an end, per Bryan Hoch.

Hoch reports that Zack Britton will be placed back on the IL. He left his Friday outing against the Baltimore Orioles with arm fatigue. Initial reports stated that he would not miss an extended period of time. But that obviously changed given this recent update on the Yankees left-hander.

Update: Bob Nightengale reports that Britton was placed on the 60-day IL.

Britton posted an unsightly 13.50 ERA in 0.2 innings pitched over 3 games. He walked 6 and struck out just 1 batter in limited action. Opposing batters hit over .330 against him. It was clear that Zack Britton, a two-time All-Star, simply did not have his best stuff upon his injury return.

In 2016, Britton earned both Cy Young and MVP votes after posting a 0.54 ERA with a league leading 47 saves. He was once considered to be one of MLB’s best relief pitchers. Following a superb 2019 season with the Yankees, he took a step backwards in 2020 and has been plagued by injuries ever since. At 34-years old, it is unclear what the future holds for Zack Britton.

As for New York, they recently clinched the AL East. And despite Britton’s injury, they have mostly received positive injury updates on other players. New York has legitimate World Series aspirations.

But it is unfortunate that Zack Britton will not be apart of their playoff run.